Sweet United Way fundraiser underway

LAURINBURG — The sweetest gift you can give this Valentine’s Day won’t just make your sweetheart smile.

The United Way of Scotland County is hosting its fifth annual Candy Gram fundraiser. The group will be selling candy bouquets and delivering them to recipients, said Coy Moody of the United Way.

She said this event has grown every year that they’ve done it.

“We were worried these last two years because of COVID, but we had really good sales,” Moody said.

The sweet bouquets are made with movie theatre size boxes of candy for the vase and 12 different candies on sticks to represent the flowers.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will support the 20 non-profit groups in Scotland County that the United Way funds, said Moody.

Moody said they prefer to deliver the sweets to a business, but make sure the business is open to taking deliveries.

“If you want to send one to your child at school, just make sure that the school is okay with accepting it,” she said.

The bouquets, which cost $20, will be delivered to recipients on Valentine’s Day or can be picked up from the United Way’s office by Feb. 12. Moody said all orders need to be received by Feb. 9. While the United Way’s volunteers and office staff will be out delivering the candy grams on Valentine’s Day, Moody said if someone has to pick up one on Feb. 14, just call the office and let her know the exact time that person will come by so that someone will be available.

