Larceny

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Department of Social Services reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone stole six catalytic converters from their county vehicles.

LAURINBURG — The Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a young black male wearing a black coat, black jeans and a red hat stole 15 packs of Skittles, then fled on foot towards Burger King.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons shot into their residence. No one was injured.

Found vehicle

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office located an SUV on Blakely Road that had been reported missing out of the city in December.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tuesday McLaurin, 27, of Produce Market Road was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Forsyth County for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Khali Dease, 20, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for threatening phone calls. He was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrested and another warrant for attempted murder out of Marlboro County. He was given a $1,022,500 bond.