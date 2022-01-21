City rejects all bids for new fire station

LAURINBURG — The bids for the construction of the North Side Fire Station are back open after the Laurinburg City Council declined all four earlier this week.

City Manager Charles Nichols spoke to the council during Tuesday’s monthly meeting that three of the bids that came in were beyond the budget and the one that came in at a comfortable number had an error on the paperwork.

“On Dec. 21, we opened bids for the fire station,” Nichols said. “We were excited because we had three well-known large companies that bid the project … it’s a base bid and then five alternates and then start making sure the bid packets are complete.”

Hawks Builders, Inc. gave the city a base bid of $3,093,926; K&C Contractors gave a base bid of 2,110,272; Metcongave a base bid of 2,660,00; PCI gave a base bid of 2,496,000.

“The low bid at that time there seemed to be an error on their bid packet,” Nichols explained. “After Mr. Floyd reviewed, he basically was in the lines of what we were thinking and that bid was to be nonresponsive and rejected … then when you go to the next bid and the second and third bid they were all well over budget.”

Nichols suggested that the council reject the bids because of funds and that the architect would go back and make some minor changes that could bring the price of the bids down.

“It wouldn’t be anything visible to the eye it’s using different types of material, it’s going to be a very small amount,” Nichols said. “The low bid before we found an error, and the error was just on the bid tabulation but we were comfortable with where that bid was as far as a budget standpoint but this is a formal bidding process and we have to do it properly.”

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans made the motion to reject the bid “in honor of the late Councilman Don Rainer” and it was unanimously approved.

The request for bids for the fire station went out on Tuesday and Nichols hopes to bring them back to Council during the Feb. 22 meeting.

The city has received numerous funding for the North Fire Station which suffered damage during Hurricane Florence in 2018. There was $1 million in the state budget allocated to the fire station along with $1.25 million GoldenLEAF in December 2019 and $135,898 from FEMA in November 2020.

