Laurel Hill man arrested on drug, weapon charges

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has seized a large amount of marijuana and made an arrest in the incident.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, on Thursday, a deputy observed a male slumped over his steering wheel on Cameron Street in Laurel Hill. While checking on the man, later identified as 23-year-old Samuel Enacio Goins of Duncan Avenue, the deputy observed a large bag of marijuana in the passenger seat.

The deputy was able to get Goins out of the vehicle, but Goins attempted to run from the scene and was caught.

The search of the vehicle found more marijuana, a handgun, marijuana wax, marijuana edibles, baggies and a scale.

Goins was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resist, delay and obstruct.

He was given a $30,000 bond.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]