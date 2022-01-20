CSX schedules

crossing repairs

LUMBERTON — Southern Commercial Development’s Traffic Control Division has released an announcement regarding future closures or flagging operations at railroad crossings in the Robeson County area beginning in March.

Crossings listed below have been scheduled by CSX Transportation to be complete closures for repair, or flagging operations, which will consist of the closure of one lane of traffic, according to the announcement.

In Maxton, the crossing on Malloy Street between West Central and Kincaid Streets in Maxton will be closed around March 2.

In Pembroke, the crossing on Vance Street between West Railroad and College Streets will be closed around March 2.

***

Future housing

gets detailed

FAIRMONT — Commissioners here heard Tuesday of a plan for a new housing development in town.

Justin Hempstead spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. Hempstead has purchased about 40 acres of land off Industrial Drive and N.C. 41 and plans to place multi-family housing like apartments and a possible retail business in it.

However, the area has no sewer extension, and the town doesn’t have the money to put one in, said Hank Raper, Fairmont’s town manager.

The town will work to find grant funding to help fund the sewer extension, the town manager said.

***

Roberts takes

president post

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Downtown Corporation held its first meeting of the year Wednesday night, officially welcoming its new president.

Mayor John Hutchinson, president of the RDC, stepped down from his role. Robin Roberts, president of the VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary and a manager of Hudson Brother’s Deli, assumed the role of president.

Moving forward, they will be meeting the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Robinette Building. All downtown businesses are invited to attend.

***

Sheriff’s Office

gets more money

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Interim Sheriff Larry McNeil was honest with members of the Marlboro County Council Tuesday about the needs of his office, especially staff shortages.

Council, after listening to his needs and discussing the situation during an executive session, approved an addendum to the Sheriff’s Office budget for salary increases.

During his presentation, McNeil noted of the 24 officers, eight are not certified. There are only three road deputies among the 16 certified officers.

The eight officers who are not certified will be going to the S.C. Police Academy.

From Champion Media reports