Home COVID-10 tests are available

LAURINBURG — The federal government is making home COVID-19 tests available to the public, but there are stipulations.

All someone has to do is log on to www.covidtests.gov.

When ordering the four free tests, they can only go to one residence and shipping time is estimated at between seven and 12 days.

Having the tests on hand can help people wh0 can’t find a local testing site or don’t have time to wait in line.

“It’s absolutely a great idea for residents to order the free COVID test kits to have on hand, especially if someone needs to know results as quickly as possible, or for those where it is not possible to get to a testing site,” said Scotland County Health Department spokesperson and health educator Kathie Cox.

But since the test can take up to 12 days to arrive, Cox said if a test is needed immediately, it’s best to go to a testing site and get the PCR COVID test there. The PCR test is the nose swab test and is considered the most accurate and reliable test for COVID-19, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Home tests can be helpful, Cox said but depending rules and regulations, a lab test may still be needed.

“Many organizations/workplaces need to verify that a test is positive or negative and by going to a testing site you are ensured that the results are coming from a certified Lab,” she said.

Scotland County now has several testing sites, according to Cox. They are:

· American Legion Post 50 on Yadkin Avenue (LBG) Mondays thru Fridays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – expect wait times. PCR only at this time. COVID vaccine is offered here with no wait time.

· Walgreens – by appointment only

· Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church – N. Main St.

· Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church – Wagram, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cox said if a home test comes back positive, the next step is to get a rapid test to confirm the result.

“If someone is experiencing symptoms of COVID, it is important to go to a testing site for the PCR test or Rapid test if available for verification. If a person is experiencing moderate to severe symptoms it would be important for them to call their provider as soon as possible,” she said.

