County approves effort for needed grant

LUMBERTON — During a regular meeting Tuesday, Robeson County Commissioners approved applying for FY 2022 Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool Program, which is issued by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The approval will allow for Adrian Lowery, director of the Lumberton Housing Authority, to apply for the funds and act as an administrator on behalf of the county.

Matching funds for the grant are $15,000 and the application fee is $75 according to information provided in the commissioners’ meeting agenda packet.

“The county has received these funds in the past years to help rehab owner-occupied homes throughout the entire County. The NCHFA proposes to make $126,000 available to Robeson County to assist with housing repairs,” a memorandum included in the agenda packet from Lowery to the commissioners reads in part.

“We were able to secure $2,770,679 of Disaster Recovery Funds from NCFHA for Hurricane Matthew. I hope we can continue this process with the FY 2022 ESFRLP,” he wrote.

***

Police investigating weekend break-ins

ROWLAND — Police here are investigating Sunday break-ins at a local restaurant and hardware store.

In both instances, a suspect threw a brick through glass windows to gain access to the South Robeson Hardware Store on West Main Street and the Pink Restaurant on East Church Street, according to the Rowland Police Department.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the restaurant, according to the police department.

“The investigations into these incidents is ongoing,” according to the police department.

Anyone with information related to the investigations should contact the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.

***

Man charged with Saturday stabbing

ST. PAULS — One man is recovering and another has been charged in connection to a Saturday stabbing in St. Pauls.

Tony Lee Milton, 31, of Lumberton was arrested Saturday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. Milton was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

The stabbing incident is believed to be the result of an argument, said St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens.

Lumberton resident Bryan Faulk was found with “several stab wounds.”

Faulk was considered to be “in critical condition and was transported by life flight to an undisclosed hospital,” according to the police department.

He has since been listed in stable condition and is expected to recover, according to Owens.

***

Duke Energy takes over racetrack

ROCKINGHAM – As was the case during Hurricane Florence in 2018, Rockingham Dragway was ground zero for Duke Energy’s effort to restore power to a Sandhills region hit hard by last week’s ice storm.

More than 150 bucket trucks, dozens of support vehicles and more than 300 linemen and other workers were bivouacked at the racetrack at the company’s Winter Storm Restoration Center.

The compound included a command center, a commissary and virtually every other resource one would expect of a small city. Furthermore, to accommodate workers from Florida and Ohio as well as North Carolina, Duke Energy reserved upwards of 300 local hotel rooms.

From Champion Media reports