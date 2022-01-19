The city given a good audit

LAURINBURG — The results from a recent audit for the city of Laurinburg came back nearly clean, with only two red flags.

Carl Head from Roche, Head and Associates gave a summary of the audit to the Laurinburg City Council on Tuesday during its monthly meeting.

“The statement of cash flows which, in my opinion, is one of the more important numbers here if you can generate an increase in cash from your normal operations,” Head said. “In the electric fund operating cash increase was $2,378,287, in the water fund you had an increase of $3,023,010 and in the solid waste fund, there was an increase of $222,685.

“Available fund balance in the general fund as a percentage of general fund expenditures Local Government Commission wants 8%, but you guys have 38.51%,” Head added. “So that’s really good, the prior year was 24.45% so there was an improvement. The city seems to be on a positive trajectory here.”

Head shared that the LGC has a spreadsheet for audit that will turn certain data red to let the auditor know that while there might not be an issue yet, there could be one down the road.

“In the electric fund, there were two performance indicators,” Head said. “The first performance indicator is that the Local Government Commission wants you to have two months of unrestricted cash on hand to pay expenses in the event of a cash flow problem. So that’s eight weeks they want you to have — and you had six weeks.”

Head shared the second performance indicator, which he said personally he felt like it was an error in the spreadsheet about the transfers from the electric fund to the general fund.

“The Local Government Commission gets real picky about transferring money from the electric fund to other funds,” Head said. “It came back a red figure on the Xcel spreadsheet and I believe the Xcel spreadsheet doesn’t tell the whole story … I don’t believe the city violated any transfer policy. The spreadsheet is new and I’m sure it’s a work in progress and next year it will probably be adjusted.”

City Manager Charles Nichols shared that staff will have response letters to both issues that will be brought to the council in February to approve and sign off on, but despite the issues, Head said the audit was one of the better ones.

“It was probably the cleanest audit I can remember being on in recent history. Everything was reconciled and timely,” Head said.

