Winter weather: Round 2

LAURINBURG — It’s another cold and stormy weekend coming for Scotland County and North Carolina.

Those looking at the forecast can see that, as of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Raleigh was predicting for Thursday night “a chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then snow likely after 1 a.m.,” followed by Friday wigth “snow likely.”

“Right now we’re calling for precipitation either Friday or Saturday … right now we’re unsure,” said Meteorologist Kathleen Carroll. “At this point, we’re continuing to monitor the weather and we’re not clear what the impact will be at this time. We’re advising people to stay informed with the weather forecast and continue monitoring the changes and we should know more in the upcoming days.”

Over the past weekend, with Sunday’s freezing rain and wind gusts, more than 2,000 people in Scotland County lost power with many still without Monday morning. With the possible prospects of another storm and more power outages, Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen shares advice on staying safe.

“If you have a generator, make sure it’s outside your home and make sure you have a working carbon monoxide alarm,” McQueen said. “If your power goes out and you plan on burning something to stay warm make sure it’s in an approved location like a fireplace.”

The National Weather Service calls winter storms “deceptive killers,” as most deaths are not directly related to the storm. Instead, people die in traffic accidents on icy roads and from carbon monoxide poisoning while using alternate ways to heat or power a home.

Ready NC recommends preparing before storms or extreme cold with several tips including restocking and updating an emergency kit with a seven-day supply of non-perishable food and a gallon of water per day; trying not to plan travel unless needed; having enough clothing and blankets to keep warm.

During the storm, Ready NC recommends staying inside, keeping dry and making sure to keep areas where a kerosene heater is being used aired.

For more tips on preparing and staying safe during a winter storm visit ReadyNC.gov.

