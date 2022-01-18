Ministerial Alliance announces its ’22 awards

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance presented the 2022 Drum Major Instinct awards to civic and business leaders at its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday.

The annual unity celebration was moved to online-only because of the rising COVID rates in the area. The drum major theme for this year’s celebration comes from King’s sermon, The Drum Major Instinct, which he delivered at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Feb. 4, 1968 – just 63 days before his assassination.

The group awarded the Community Service Drum Major award to Wayne Gibson and John Ferguson.

According to a release from SCMA President Darrel “BJ” Gibson, ” Their works and perseverance in this pandemic last year and this year is so commendable.”

Wayne Gibson and Ferguson drove from Marion, SC, to Scotland County twice a week to provide supplies for the elderly and disabled in the community.

“They put their life on the line and have been working in the pandemic,” the Rev. Gibson said. “They helped save the lives of many, and they made certain the elderly and disabled individuals were taken care of.”

The Drum Major Award for Business was given to the Scotland County Board of Education.

“Many remember when our school system had limited minority leaders but has since become much more [diverse] in their leadership positions. We have a diverse board of education; the executive cabinet is diverse and those who lead our schools exemplify the same diversity. In diversity, there are African American, Native American, Hispanic, white, male and female leaders. While this is seen to be minute to many, it’s imperative for our students to see leaders who look like them, all races and genders,” the group stated.

The Drum Major Award for Civic Affairs was awarded to Pastor Faye Coates, executive director of the Restoring Hope Center, and Denise Riggins, coordinator of Scotland County Church Community Service.

“These two ladies, as a dynamic duo, work daily unselfishly caring for ALL of the citizens of our community. In all that they do, they work to be inclusive and address the social and economic ills of our community, ” the group stated.

Darell Gibson said the diversity of the nominations shows what King stood for.

“Our community has an understanding of love and unity,” he said.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]