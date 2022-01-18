Rep. Pierce appointed to state committees

RALEIGH — State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Scotland County, has been reappointed to the Joint Legislative Economic Development and Global Engagement Oversight Committee by House Speaker Tim Moore.

“I am looking forward to making a difference while serving on this committee and would like to thank Speaker Moore in advance for the reappointment on this committee,” Pierce said this week.

Pierce’s reappointment went into effect on Saturday and will expire on Jan. 15, 2023.

Pierce was also reappointed to the Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee, Joint Legislative Emergency Management Oversight Committee and newly appointed to the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Justice and Public Safety.