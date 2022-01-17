Friday shooting hospitalizes one

ROWLAND — One person has been hospitalized after a Friday morning shooting, according to the police chief here.

The male, whose name or age was not released, was shot about 12:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Canal and Leach streets, according to Chief of Police Hubert Graham.

He was flown to an undisclosed hospital, Graham said. His condition was described as critical, but stable.

Police were continuing to investigate the shooting Friday afternoon, he said. He also was working to contact the victim’s family members.

More information will be released later, Graham said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.

***

Town bids farewell to former chief of police

MAXTON — The police chief here will be missed by colleagues as she leaves behind her role at the Maxton Police Department and begins a new chapter in Virginia.

Na’Shayla Nelson’s last day leading the police department was Friday. She plans to continue employment as an Adjunct professor with Virginia State University, Nelson told The Robesonian Friday. She will take the oath of office Jan. 25 to serve as the assistant chief of police at the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia.

“The men and women of the Maxton Police Department have continuously demonstrated their commitment to the town and its citizens. They have progressively enhanced training and technology over the past 22 months. They have renewed their commitment to community engagement and building partnerships,” Nelson told The Robesonian in a statement.

“As the new chief, I understood that our success was directly tied to rebuilding our relationships in the community. I believe we have been successful in rebuilding relationships and restoring the reputation of the agency,” she said.

***

Moss appointed to Transportation Oversight Committee

ROCKINGHAM – Rep. Ben Moss (R-Richmond) on Friday was named to the Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore.

Moss represents District 66, which includes all of Richmond and Montgomery counties, and an eastern portion of Stanly County. His other committee memberships include the Appropriations Committee, the Appropriations-Transportation Committee, the Commerce Committee, and is vice chairman of both the Local Government Committee and the Transportation Committee.

“I’m honored to accept this appointment from the Speaker of the House to serve as a voice on the Transportation Oversight Committee,” said Moss, “Our state roads, highways, and other transportation infrastructure are critical to the success of our local economy. I look forward to representing the people of our community on this important committee.”

Moss, a Rockingham-native and former Richmond County commissioner, has served in the House since his defeat of Scott Brewer in 2020. He has recently filed to run for a second term in the 2022 election.

From Champion Media reports