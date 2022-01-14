Laurinburg Council set to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council is set to meet Tuesday for its first meeting of 2022.

One of the top items on the agenda is to honor the late Councilman Don Rainer, who died at the end of December. The Council will also discuss the vacancy on the council due to the loss of Rainer.

Other topics on the agenda include the 2020-21 audit and the consideration of the bids that came in for the North Fire Station.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers in city hall located at 303 W. Church St. For those who are unable to attend the meeting, it will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact City Clerk Jenny Tippett at 910-291-2590 or email at [email protected]