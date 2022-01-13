City to roll out new carts for residents

LAURINBURG — City of Laurinburg residents will be getting new garbage carts next week.

Residents will see a new bin placed with the old ones during next week’s pickup, according to the city.

The old carts will then be picked up on trash day the week of Jan. 24.

Most of the bins across the city were originally purchased in 2005 and have begun to crack due to time and weather. So for the 2021-22 fiscal year the Laurinburg City Council agreed put it in the budget to replace the carts for all city residents. The total cost for the new garbage bins was around $392,000.

The carts are designed to last at least 10 years with proper use and care which includes bagging garbage when possible, washing and rinsing the carts on a regular basis, keeping the lids closed to prevent water accumulation and not placing any banned materials that the city does not collect in the carts.

Residents are responsible for maintaining their carts and carts damaged through misuse will result in the resident being responsible for the repair and replacement.

A notice sent out to all city residents asked that the old garbage bins be placed on the road no later than 6 a.m. on the designated collection day so it can be picked up.

The old bins will be sent back to the manufacturer for a recyclable rebate to help keep the cost of the new carts low while some of the old carts still in good shape will be used for special events such as Laurinburg After 5 and other events in the city limits.

Anyone with questions about the new carts is asked to contact Public Works at 910-276-2364.

