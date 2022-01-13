High-speed crash at KFC kills one, injures two

LUMBERTON — A Tuesday crash at KFC sent two men to the hospital and left another man dead, according to Lumberton police.

Anthony Gerald, 33, of Skipper Street in Lumberton, was killed as a result of the crash. The driver, 21-year-old Dorian Scott, of Owen Drive in Lumberton, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Sebastian Cummings, 18, of Norment Road in Lumberton, was seriously injured and flown to another hospital for treatment.

“Officers investigating the crash believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash and narcotics and firearms were recovered at the scene of the crash,” according to the LPD.

A Lumberton police officer observed a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car speeding on Roberts Avenue near Interstate 95 about 10:42 p.m. The police officer stopped the vehicle but the car sped away before the officer could exit his vehicle.

Another police officer traveling on Roberts Avenue heard a “loud crash” and saw that a vehicle had crashed and “struck the sign at KFC” on Roberts Avenue. Officers then identified the vehicle as the same car involved in the pursuit moments earlier.

“Two of the three occupants of the vehicle had been ejected from the car,” according to the LPD.

***

Shooting on Tuesday wounds one man

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that wounded a 24-year-old man.

Rashad Cruz went to UNC Southeastern Health about 10 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

“At the time Mr. Cruz was not sure which street he was on when he was shot but officers and investigators were able to determine the shooting occurred around Orange Street in Lumberton. At this time details are limited as Mr. Cruz has not been cooperative,” according to a statement released by the LPD.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department Investigations Division at 910-671-3845.

***

Town makes cameo appearance in two recent movies

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham has received some Hollywood attention recently, making subtle appearances in both a George Clooney film and a Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd mini-series.

Patches and logos from the Rockingham Police Department can be spotted in Clooney’s newest film “The Tender Bar.” The film, which is an adaptation of a 2005 memoir by J.R. Moehringer, was filmed in Massachusetts.

Much of the plot takes place in Long Island, but there is a flashback sequence at about the 1:32:00-mark which is set in Rockingham. The scene shows the main character’s father being arrested by Rockingham police.

Chief George Gillenwater said that a representative from the film reached out about a year ago to get some period-specific memorabilia from the 1970’s.

“The patches in the movie were ones worn by actual officers,” Gillenwater said.

RPD mailed four patches to the film’s production staff, as well as a photo of officers standing in front of the department’s 1970’s model vehicle.

Also, in the trailer for “The Shrink Next Door,” a new Apple TV+ mini-series, Will Ferrell’s character is spotted wearing an Industrial Sheet Metal and Mechanical Corp. hat.

ISMMC was locally owned by brothers Bob and Keith McLester and Gary Fisher, according to Hutchinson. They made customized air handling units before shutting down.

It’s not clear whether the hat has any real connection to the plot of the film, but Hutchinson said he plans on reaching out to the production.

Ferrell has had another tangential connection to Richmond County during his career: part of “Talladega Nights” was filmed at the Rockingham Speedway.

***

Public hearing set on air permit for poultry waste power plant

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Renewable Power facility in Lumberton, which burns wood and poultry waste to generate power, is under review by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ).

Members of the public have been invited to participate in a hearing set for Jan. 25 to review a request for a permit modification to implement a boiler maintenance project and to meet the requirements of a “2017 Special Order by Consent,” according to information provided by the DAQ.

“Under the current operating permit, the facility has been classified as a minor source based on accepted, enforceable limits of 250 tons per year for multiple pollutants regulated under the Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) program,” DAQ stated in a document obtained by The Robesonian. “The draft permit reclassifies the facility as a PSD major source to reflect the current emissions, operating scenarios, and additional boiler modifications and requires the facility to implement Best Available Control Technology on its boilers and other emission sources.”

To attend the public hearing by phone, call 1-415-655-0003 and use access code: 2436 352 5767.

To attend the public online via WebEx Link, go online to https://bit.ly/31U012y and use the event password: NCDAQ.

From Champion Media reports