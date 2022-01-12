Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Covenant Way reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stolen a cellphone charger. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 12 reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that an unknown person busted in the front door with a pipe and attempted to steal money from the register. When the suspect realized there was no money in the register, he stole cigarettes and ran.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Captain Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had opened their car hood and stole several parts from the vehicle.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stevens Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons used their identity to open up a credit card.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Village Family Dentistry reported to the police department on Tuesday that a $20 counterfeit bill was passed.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Richard Smith, 40, of McGirt’s Bridge Road was arrested Tuesday on warrants for assault by pointing a gun. He was released on a written promise to appear.

GIBSON — Daveyon Graham, 27, of Austin Circle was arrested Tuesday for possession of a stolen firearm after being seen walking down the road with an assault rifle and looking in people’s yards. He was given a $5,000 bond.