Hometown pride

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Scotland County Tourism Development Authority showed its pride in Scotland High grad Zamir White after he won the national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs with multiple highlights on the U.S. 74 East billboard. The Laurinburg native is a running back for the team and, on Monday, was on the field when the Bulldogs won the title for the first time in 41 years. Several different variations highlight the former Fighting Scot on the rotating billboard, so for those driving on U.S. 74 through Laurel Hill will see the Scotland County pride for White. For a story on the game, see Page 1B.