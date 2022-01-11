Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons forced entry into the residence through the rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone broke into the residence and stole two refrigerators.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rockingham Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons broke in and stole a flat-screen TV, $6 in pennies and a metal container.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a 32-inch TV.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that medical documents were taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Gill Street reported to the police department on Friday that a 4×8 utility trailer was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McRae Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a set of cast iron patio furniture was taken from their front porch.

Robbery

MARSTON — A resident of Nashville Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office he was robbed of his cellphone, $6 in cash and a pack of cigarettes. There are persons of interest in the case.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Sheila Bullard, 50, of Cooper Street was arrested Friday for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest along with a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Rasheem Crumpton, 26, of Charlotte Street was arrested Friday for injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Steven Bryant, 44, of Red Springs was arrested Saturday for misdemeanor larceny and communicating threats. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Roger Brown, 37, of Emory Street was arrested Monday for felony possession of stolen goods along with outstanding warrants out of Richmond County for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damonte Bostick, 27, of Blakely Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,600 bond.