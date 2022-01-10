Grad lands new job, heads back to college for more training

HAMLET — Jerry Rose of Laurel Hill recently completed a short-term workforce training class at Richmond Community College that not only landed him a new job, but also got him back in college.

Rose was among the eight graduates of the Industrial Mechanics class who received certificates at a graduation ceremony on Dec. 17. Offered at RichmondCC’s Scotland County Campus, the Industrial Mechanics class gives students the technical skills to troubleshoot, maintain and repair mechanical equipment, electrical motor controls, and other systems commonly found in industry. It also provides training for operating a forklift.

Rose was working at a local industry as a B-level mechanic when his supervisor suggested he take the 14-week Industrial Mechanics class at RichmondCC.

“B mechanics deal with minor repairs of anything that doesn’t work with electrical. Just mechanical issues,” Rose said. “I was working my way towards A level, because I do have an electrical background. It’s just a little dated.”

The Industrial Mechanics class helped Rose advance his skill set, and he was hired by Perdue as an A-level mechanic. His first day on the job was Dec. 20. He also enrolled in the Industrial Systems associate degree program at RichmondCC and began classes on Jan. 13.

“The class actually got me reinterested in going back to college,” Rose said.

Rose is a 2005 graduate of RichmondCC’s Electrical/Electronics Technology diploma program.

“I had intended to go back and get the Industrial Systems degree, but I gave myself a break, and I wish I hadn’t,” Rose said. “I got stuck in the routine of just trying to keep my head above the water.”

Rose appreciates all the opportunities the Industrial Mechanics class has opened up for him. He said he would recommend the class to others.

“If you’re thinking you want to become a mechanic or even an electrician or construction worker, this class is a good primer to get your foot in the door,” Rose said. “You learn valuable skills that you can apply immediately.”

Rose also said the instructor for the class, Gibby Peele, did a great job helping the students understand the information they were learning and giving them everything they needed to succeed.

“I would sometimes stay after class to take a little more time grasping what I was trying to learn, whether it was dealing with the math or one of the trainers, and Mr. Peele was perfectly patient,” Rose said.

The Industrial Mechanics class is offered twice a year, during the spring and fall semesters. The next class will begin Jan. 18. Upon completion of the class, graduates will have certifications for:

— NCCER Core

— NCCER Industrial Maintenance Electrical and Instrumentation Technician Level 1

— NCCER Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Level 1

— OSHA 10

— Forklift Operator

— Arc Flash Safety

— Lockout/Tagout

To learn more or to sign up for the class, call 910-410-1706. Information about certificates, diplomas and degrees in skilled trades can be found on the College’s website, www.richmondcc.edu/academics/programs.

Wylie Bell is the marketing and communications director for Richmond Community College.