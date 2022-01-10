Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons forced entry into the residence through the rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone broke into the residence and stole two refrigerators.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rockingham Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons broke in and stole a flat-screen TV, $6 in pennies and a metal container.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a 32-inch TV.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that medical documents were taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Gill Street reported to the police department on Friday that a 4×8 utility trailer was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McRae Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a set of cast iron patio furniture was taken from their front porch.

Robbery

MARSTON — A resident of Nashville Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office he was robbed of his cellphone, $6 in cash and a pack of cigarettes. There are persons of interest in the case.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Sheila Bullard, 50, of Cooper Street was arrested Friday for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest along with a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Rasheem Crumpton, 26, of Charlotte Street was arrested Friday for injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Steven Bryant, 44, of Red Springs was arrested Saturday for misdemeanor larceny and communicating threats. He was given a $1,000 bond.