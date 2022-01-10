NCDOT announces applications now open for 2022 NCDOT Mobi Awards

RALEIGH – Communities and all government entities statewide are encouraged to enter this year’s N.C. Department of Transportation Mobi Awards, which honor the state’s best multimodal projects.

The NCDOT Mobi Awards contest recognizes projects that serve at least two modes of transportation such as rail, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, highways, public transportation and ferries. Examples include greenways, streetscape projects, transit service and bridges with walking paths. This marks the third cycle for NCDOT’s biannual Mobi Awards, which were held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We’re pleased to announce the Mobi Awards because our state has so many great multimodal transportation projects deserving of recognition,” said Eric Boyette, secretary of the NCDOT. “The awards are a great way to highlight projects that are important to North Carolina’s future as they connect people to places, provide alternative modes of travel and make the state more accessible, attractive and competitive.”

People can enter the contest from today through Feb. 4 by filling out an online application form.

An esteemed panel of judges will select three finalists in each of the five categories (Rural, Small Urban, Urban, Large Urban and Innovation) and the public will be given an opportunity to select one winner for the sixth category, Most Valued/Voted Project. The MVP winner in 2020 gathered more than 10,000 votes.

All winners will be announced at a May 4 luncheon event at the Raleigh Marriott City Center, 500 Fayetteville St., in Raleigh.

To be eligible, projects must already be constructed and operating. Projects entered for the first time this year must have been completed or operational between Jan. 1, 2017 and the application deadline of Feb. 4, 2022. However, participants with projects entered in previous Mobi Awards cycles that did not win are eligible to re-enter this year’s competition. Applicants need to re-apply on the portal as the application has changed.

The NCDOT Mobi Awards are hosted by the N.C. Department of Transportation and co-hosted by NC Go!, the North Carolina Triangle Chapter of Women’s Transportation Seminar and the N.C. State University Institute for Transportation Research and Education.

For information on rules, eligibility and how to apply, go to connect.ncdot.gov/Mobi​. Ticket information and sponsorship opportunities also can be found on the website. You can also learn more by watching our video about the NCDOT Mobi awards. Questions will be accepted by email at [email protected]