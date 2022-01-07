Blue Blazers receive grant from Corteva

LAUREL HILL — The Blue Blazers of Carver Middle School received a $5,000 grant from Corteva Agriscience in December.

Corteva is an agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability.

The company makes contributions to community-based organizations on behalf of the company and its employees. The grants are given to communities where Corteva sales representatives, farmer dealers, employees and customers live and work to support quality-of-life initiatives that create an improved, sustainable lifestyle for people worldwide.

“The generosity shown to us by Corteva has left me speechless,” said Blue Blazers Project Director James McLean. “We are thankful that they chose to fund our project after receiving numerous proposals to select from.”

McLean added former Carver Middle School teacher Lynnette Bisbee who now works for Corteva was the one who made the group aware of this and assisted in making sure the grant was received.

“We would be remiss if we did not thank Mrs. Lynette Bisbee for her tireless efforts and support in making this happen,” McLean said. “Without her insight and assistance, this process would have been more difficult … the funds will be used to provide academic assistance for our kids and purchase blazers, as needed.”

The Blue Blazers is an empowerment and leadership program that currently serves students at Carver Middle School.

“We view the work that we do in our local community as vitally important to the future of the young folk we work with,” McLean said. “Coteva’s sponsorship will allow us to continue to move forward as facilitators of change and growth. We look forward to maintaining our relationship with Corteva in future endeavors.”

“I would also like to thank Mr. Roosevelt Pridgen, Mr. Roshein McClain, Mr. Stephon Graham, Mr. Ken Priutte for their efforts as Blazer mentors. and our course Carver Principal Mr. Patrick Peed,” McLean added.

Keep up with the Blue Blazers on Twitter, @morethanablazer; on Facebook as The Blue Blazers; Instagram @motivated4greater.

