Physician indicted for altering medical devices

RALEIGH — A federal grand jury has indicted a North Carolina physician accused of altering medical devices for reuse and bilking Medicare out of more than $46 million, according to a federal prosecutor.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said that according to a superseding indictment, between 2014 and 2018, Anita Louise Jackson, 58, billed Medicare more than $46 million for allegedly administering more than 1,200 applications of balloon sinuplasty services to more than 700 patients. Her practice received more than $5.4 million for the services.

During the four-year period, Jackson was the top-paid provider of balloon sinuplasty in the U.S. despite the location of her practice outside of a major metropolitan area, authorities said, adding that Jackson made substantial money from the billings to the Medicare program.

Jackson faces multiple charges, including adulteration of medical devices, making false statements relating to health care benefits and mail fraud, according to a news release.