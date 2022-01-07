Deputy in critical condition after crash

WINDSOR (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized in critical condition after his cruiser ran off a road, officials said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just before noon on U.S. Highway 13 near Windsor, WITN reported. Officials said the cruiser driven by Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy Colter Lipscomb, 26, hydroplaned in rainy weather, skidded into some woods and hit a ditch and some trees.

Officials said Lipscomb underwent multiple surgeries on Wednesday, adding that he is also being monitored for bleeding on the brain.

It wasn’t known if Lipscomb was responding to a call at the time of the crash. An investigation is continuing.