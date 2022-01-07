Make God our choice in 2022

Today’s message deals with choices at the beginning of a brand-new year. And the fact that we all have choices. It is God’s gift to mankind, the ability, the freedom to make decisions for ourselves.

God did not want robots that he had to program and order around, rather he want moral fee beings to make their own choices and decisions for themselves. Here we are in the brand-new year of 2022; we all have been given another chance. And I just hope that some of us have decided that we are NOT going to “pour old wine into new bottles.” You did not bring old stuff and baggage into this new year. That we have left some things behind. For us it is a brand-new start.

Community, life is about choices. We all make them every day. From the moment we get up in the morning until we go to bed at night, we make choices. In fact, the last choice that we make is what time we are going to go to bed at night. But as far as the new year is concerned, here we are on new ground. And we need to make some choices now, today, that will affect us for the rest of the year and for the rest of our spiritual lives. To the unsaved, those who do not know Jesus Christ as your personal savior, you need to make a choice that will affect you for all eternity.

Choosing to make Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior is by far the best decision or choice to start out this brand-new year, not new year’s resolutions, but choices. It’s up to us; when it comes to choices, we choose what we are going to wear and what color. We choose what we are going to eat; we choose where we are going to go and what we are going to do; we choose our friends, boyfriends and girlfriends, and yes we choose who we are going to marry; we choose what kind of car we want to drive, what kind of house we live in; we choose our friends, those who we connect with; community we choose our careers; we make choices about our education and what college we want to attend; and when it comes to marriage we choose our marriage partners.

Some people choose to not work and take shortcuts; in that regard they choose to be lazy; others choose to work and earn a honest living and make something out of themselves; some people choose to steal, scam, cheat and be dishonest; while others choose to walk with integrity; people of all ages are in their graves, some behind bars because of the choices that they made.

Life is all about choices; young people make choices; when we were young we all made choices; perhaps some of us have some scars as a result of some choices that we made; some people are in mental institutions, some in strait jackets as a result of choices that they made; but the thing about the choices that we make is that with choices comes consequences; good or bad; but that’s up to us; some guilty folk who are on death row right now waiting to be executed made a choice; they didn’t have to be there.

I repeat, choices have consequences; which is why Christians should pray and acknowledge God about the decisions and choices that we make; for the bible do say in Proverbs chapter 3 verses 5 and 6, ”Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him and he shall direct your path.” We should consult with God before we make choices so that he in the person of the Holy Spirit can guide us in our decision making. For Jesus himself said in John 16:13 of the Holy Spirit that “He will guide you into all truth.”

In our careers, major purchases, whom we marry, what school we will attend, what church we should identify with, what investment we should invest in; oh, how much heartache and pain we will avoid in 2022 if we would just acknowledge God before we make choices and seek his direction; “a man was in a traffic jam downtown in a major city; something had happened ahead but he couldn’t see how to maneuver around the situation, and he became frustrated; a man in a window above in a high rise building who could see ahead of him yelled out to him and began to give him instructions in how to get out of this traffic jam; he followed the instructions and was able to maneuver around them and get out.

See, because the man was in a high-rise building, he could see down the road what the problem was and was able to help this man maneuver out of the situation.

I wish that Christian folk would really get this; that our Father in heaven can see further down the road than we can; and if we listen to him and obey his infinite wisdom, if we would just consult with him, he will help us maneuver and make the right decisions. Moses said to the children of Israel, “I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both you and your seed may live (Deu. 30:15-19)” … they had to make a choice.

Community, we cannot walk at a distance from God and expect to be blessed in 2022. Let’s make God our choice in 2022.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.