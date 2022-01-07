Tribe swears in

new chairman

PEMBROKE — In a scaled-down event, the Lumbee Tribe witnessed an exchange of power Thursday as John Lowery became the seventh man to take on the chairmanship and Harvey Godwin Jr. made his final farewell.

Making strategic decisions that causes a positive impact to the tribe 100 years from now is what Lowery spoke of administered after being administered the Oath of Office by District Court Judge Gregory Bullard.

Five Lumbee Tribal Council members were sworn in: Billy Ray Oxendine, District 1; Jody Bullard, District 4; Wendy Moore, District 5; and Homer Fields District 14.

***

City OKs plan

for pocket park

LUMBERTON — The City Council approved a master plan Wednesday for a proposed pocket park to be built in downtown Lumberton.

Approval of the master plan by Council was required before Main Street Lumberton, the board overseeing the ongoing revitalization efforts in downtown Lumberton, can move forward in the next phase of the design process and open the bidding process.

The property, located in an alley way on the 300 block North Elm Street, just steps away from the Carolina Civic Center and the Lumberton Downtown Plaza, was previously donated to the city by Dick and Lenore Taylor.

***

Samaritan Colony to

hold groundbreaking

ROCKINGHAM — Samaritan Colony will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its coming SECU Women’s Recovery Center on Monday during which they will also launch their Changing Lives Campaign, a multi-year fundraising effort aimed at securing the funds for the construction of their new facility, covering the first three years of operating expenses and establishing the first endowment fund for the addiction treatment center.

In addition to the $1 million grant from State Employees Credit Union they received in late September, Samaritan has received $500,000 in the recently-passed state budget.

***

City Council may

make appointment

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham City Council will consider the appointment of a new council member to finish the remainder of John Hutchinson’s term.

Hutchinson was elected mayor in November. His city council term expires in December 2023.

In other business, City Council will adopt a resolution proclaiming that Monday, Jan. 17, be set aside to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The local Richmond County MLK Jr. Celebration Foundation’s theme this year is “Breaking Barriers Through His Dream!”

The Rockingham City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at City Hall.

From Champion Media reports