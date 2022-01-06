Robeson County detention officer passes away

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of an employee who passed away this week.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer Larry Morgan died Wednesday morning at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. After Morgan’s shift which ended about 2 a.m., he “experienced the medical emergency within an hour prior to arriving home.”

The 74-year-old Maxton resident began working as a detention officer in 2008 before his retirement in 2017, according to Wilkins. He then continued to work as a detention officer on a part-time basis.

“He was a dedicated officer and was a well respected employee of the sheriff’s office,” Wilkins said in a statement. “He loved his job and will be truly missed by the employees of the detention center and all sheriff’s office staff.”

***

Town to host a pair of job fairs

FAIRMONT — The town of Fairmont will be offer a pair of job fairs in January.

The job fairs were scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 19, an in-person event, and Jan. 26, a virtual event. Residents could visit links provided by the town to apply for jobs at Two Hawk Employment Services, Mountaire Farms, Mega Force and Steven Charles Desserts or call NCWorks Career Center — Robeson County at 910-887-6950 for help or more information. The virtual job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The face-to-face job fair will take place Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center located at 207 S. Main St. The following employers will be in attendance at the job fair: Two Hawk Employment Services, Staffing Alliance, Mega Force, Mountaire Farms and U.S. Army and Navy recruiters.

***

Pee Dee Electric to install new battery technology

ROCKINGHAM — Pee Dee Electric will soon install “cutting-edge” battery energy storage technology in Rockingham which the co-op says will enhance system resilience and reliance for their members.

The planned tech will be integrated with an existing electric substation, according to the announcement. The battery will be one of 10 substation batteries that will be installed in rural areas by North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, which all together will provide 40 MWs of power.

The batteries will charge when demand for electricity is low, and will be used during moments of peak demand for power, the co-op said. Installation will begin in the early part of 2022 and is expected to be activated this summer.

“Pee Dee Electric is committed to innovation that advances our Brighter Future vision for electricity that is affordable, reliable and supports our sustainability goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Pee Dee Electric CEO Donnie Spivey.

The co-op explained that the battery will provide cost savings over its lifetime, which will be passed on to members.

***

MLK DAY events set for Jan. 17

FAIRMONT — A celebration will take place in Fairmont on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event will be at noon on Jan. 17 in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, at 207 S. Main St.

The Stop the Violence Program Inc. is organizing the event. The Rev. Tyrone Watson, president of the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch, will speak at the event.

