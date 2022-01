RALEIGH — Several students from Scotland County have earned placement on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List from N.C. State University.

Those students include: Ryan S. Phillips, Beatrice T. Eddy, Haley J. McGugan, Hector J.P. Osorto, Bailey E. Sloop, Richard N. Murphy, Jessica P. Nguyen and Charles A. Purcell (perfect 4.0 GPA).