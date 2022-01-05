Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Jan. 19

— Laurinburg Presbyterain Church will hold an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 4:30 p.m. To sign up, go online to redcrossblood.org or casll Lisa at 910-276-0831. Walk-ins also welcome.

Ongoing

— The American Legion Post 50 site, located at the corner of Atkinson Street and Yadkin Avenue in Laurinburg, is offering COVID testing and vaccines Monday through Friday only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.