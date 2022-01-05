Bonfire set for Friday

LAURINBURG — Friday’s expected chilly temperatures and clear skies will set the perfect backdrop for the annual Laurinburg Fire Department’s annual Christmas Tree Bonfire.

The bonfire will begin at 6 p.m. at Legion Park, located at the corner of Atkinson Street and Crape Myrtle Avenue.

Due to the pandemic, the fire department won’t be providing marshmallows and organizers are asking families to stay together. Those wanting to bring their own marshmallows can do so and firefighters will still provide smaller fires to those at the event.

Those who haven’t had their garbage picked up by the city can still put their Christmas tree out at the curb for it to be picked up and brought to the bonfire.

The event is an opportunity to dispose of live trees that can pose a significant fire hazard if allowed to dry out in living rooms. Due to the quickness of the flames, residents are encouraged to get there early, because it takes less than a minute for the evergreens to become completely engulfed.

