UNCP art student receives printmaking assistantship

PEMBROKE – UNC-Pembroke’s Leeanna Earp has been selected as an assistant for the 40th annual Frogman’s Print Workshops.

Frogman’s Print Workshop is recognized as one of the most prestigious printmaking workshops globally, drawing professional artists, educators and college students across the country.

Earp, a senior studio art major, was selected as one of 12 workshop assistants. The annual summer workshops are hosted by the University of Nebraska Omaha’s School of the Arts.

“I am beyond thankful to have been accepted for the assistantship position at Frogman’s Print Workshop next summer,” she said. “I appreciate the opportunities made available as a student at UNCP.

“I am grateful for the professors who have helped me throughout the years, especially my advisor and printmaking professor Brandon Sanderson. His helpful advice and support have made this possible. I’m grateful for this opportunity to pursue my passion in another capacity,” Earp added.

Over the summer, Earp will assist in converting a three-story arts building into 14 printmaking classrooms and hanging 16 exhibitions. She will work with nationally recognized faculty from universities across the country to prepare lectures, demonstrations and presentations. Additionally, Earp will present her work in three exhibitions during the workshop. In addition to her studio practice, she serves as a student senator in SGA, an assistant in the Art Department Gallery and runs her small business SmogFrogg.