Town to start curbside pickup

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here learned that curbside pickup will become a reality in the near future.

Town Manager David Ashburn said the changes in trash pickup will be sent out in robocalls, newspaper ads, and in newsletters sent with utility bills.

The new changes will go into effect on March 1.

“We will pickup [trash] in the backyard until that time,” he said.

The town has purchased new trash cans with wheels for a cost of about $100,000, Ashburn told The Robesonian. Workers will spend the next month and a half distributing the cans to homes.

***

Deputy remembered for his kindness

LUMBERTON — A local sheriff’s deputy is being remembered for his kindness after his passing on Tuesday.

Welton Locklear, a 63-year-old Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, passed away Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

“It is with great sadness that I report the unexpected loss of one of Robeson County’s finest. We are asking for prayers for the family, friends, and his law enforcement family as this is a difficult time for us all,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins released in a statement Tuesday.

“Deputy Locklear was on duty and was assisting with a funeral escort and suffered a heart attack in the parking lot of the church. CPR was provided immediately by church members, some of which were first responders and a nurse,” the sheriff said.

The deputy later passed away at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center.

***

Wright receives endowment grant

Pamela Teel Wright, a former school counselor for the Public Schools of Robeson County, is the first recipient of the Simmons-Longest Endowment Grant.

The grant is provided by the North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society Educational Foundation, an organization of women educators.

The professional growth award was provided to assist with the cost of attending Facilitating Career Development sponsored by N.C. Department of Commerce.

The 120-hour course focused on the skills and knowledge necessary to help others plan careers and obtain meaningful work.

The course uses the National Career Development Association’s (NCDA) curriculum, which is based on 12 “essential competencies designed to standardize the knowledge and experience of individuals working in career development,” according to the foundation.

***

MLK Day event to be virtual

ROCKINGHAM — “Breaking Barriers Through His Dream” is the theme for this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Celebration.

The Richmond County Martin Luther King Celebration Foundation holds a gala, a prayer breakfast, youth events, a worship service and luncheon each year.

This year, there will be two volunteer opportunities for a Unity Day of Service in place of a parade. There will be a Habitat for Humanity project for a house in Hamlet.

Chair of the Foundation Committee Curtis Ingram said that the build site can hold about 50 volunteers, and that there will be a second, overflow event at the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center.

From Champion Media reports