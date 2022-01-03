Stone joins the Chamber staff

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new face will be joining the staff.

Myra Stone will begin her position Tuesday as the marketing support and membership manager for the Chamber. Stone will be running the Chamber’s social media and communication to members. Some specific aspects of her job will include

The Chamber has announced that Stone will be developing and executing media plans to showcase Scotland County, as well as communication to the membership and community of Chamber events, benefits and more.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Chamber in this capacity and getting to work even more with the community,” Stone said. “I’m looking forward to this new venture and getting to work a lot more with some of the small businesses and offer them support when they need it.”

Stone has more than 14-years of experience in sales, marketing and administration experience working previously as a retail manager and office manager. She has degrees in fine art and business administration and is a self-employed photographer, owning Myra Stone Photography.

She is already an active member in the community serving as a member of the Downtown Advisory Council and the Arts Council of Scotland County.

Stone has lived in Scotland County for over 15 years with her husband, Jeremiah, and their two children.

“We are excited that Myra Stone is joining the Chamber team,” said Executive Director Chris English. “Her experience, creativity and knowledge of the community will be beneficial to the growth of the Chamber and the Scotland County Area. “Myra’s talents will also be instrumental in the reformation of the Chamber’s Young Professionals Network and the promotion of the Chamber Green Team along with other Chamber programs.”

For information on becoming a Chamber member, visit www.laurinburgchamber.com or call 910-276-7420.

