Break-in

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into the basketball storage room and stole Under Armor travel suits, Under Armor basketball uniforms and Under Armor backpacks totaling $1,400.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons broke into their storage building but nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL— The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that came in on Friday that a person had been in a car accident on Andrew Jackson Highway in November and now two firearms along with a phone were not in the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bundy Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that a laptop and tablet were taken from their residence.

WAGRAM — A resident of Fox Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that $33,000 was taken out of her drawer.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elizabeth Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that their AR-15 valued at $530 was stolen from the residence.

Fraud

LAURINBURG —Walmart reported to the police department on Thursday that an individual came into the store and removed a circuit maker valued at $250 then attempted to return it for money. When the individual was refused they took the item from the store. Warrants were obtained on Kidjah Ingrim, 28, of Knox Street for attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, felony possession of stolen goods, felony habitual larceny and first-degree trespassing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had taken $1,600 from their bank card.

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Friday that an employee, 58-year-old Toni Lynn Smith of King Street, had given a customer a blank gift card after they bought two $75 gift cards and kept the one for herself.

She was charged with larceny by an employee and given a $2,500 bond.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Friday that someone had broken a window causing $100 damage and stole two leather bags full of medicine totaling $240.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had caused $100 damage to their window.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had caused $100 to their screen on their door after trying to pry it off.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The Food Lion on Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Kevin Purvis, 34, of Andrew Jackson Highway was arrested Thursday for first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Terry Chavis, Jr., 30, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for failure to appear out of Robeson County for simple assault, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and providing fictitious information to an officer.

LAURINBURG —Lonnie McLean, 41, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest out of Scotland County for disorderly conduct. He was given a $400 bond.

LAURINBURG —Terrance Lee Blue, 38, of Hall Street was arrested Saturday for violation of a domestic protection order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Bethea, 26, of Duncan Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear for breaking and entering in Scotland County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua McNeill, 44, of Marcellus Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear for driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Scotland County. He was given a $3,000 bond.