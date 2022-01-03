Cattle Conference is Jan. 25

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Center 2022 Cape Fear Regional Cattle Conference is scheduled for Jan. 25.

The conference will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton. There will be a $5 charge at the door to help cover speaker and meal costs. Pre-registration is required to participate and registration ends January 21, 2022. Visit the following link to register: 2022 Cape Fear Regional Cattle Conference.

The conference is an excellent opportunity to receive updates on the cattle industry, learn new management practices, and visit with other cattle producers in the area. Guest speaker Brian Bolt, Livestock Extension specialist with Clemson Extension, will be speaking about dewormer considerations and recommendations and dealing with hoof issues. Ritchie Roberts, an NC State alumnus and fourth generation farmer, will be speaking about cattle hoof trimming.

The program also includes time to visit with vendors. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Jan. 14 to Extension Livestock Agent Taylor Chavis.

For information or to register, call Chavis at 910-671-3276 or email at [email protected]

***

‘Crescendo’ eans a Telly Award

PEMBROKE — A local composer performnce at a local theater has garnered a Telly Award.

“Crescendo! 381 – Mark Andersen at GPAC – Classical Rhapsodies for Piano” has been named Winner in Television General Entertainment in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, Vimeo and others.

“This is an exciting honor,” said James Bass, executive director of Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke. “I’m so proud, not only of the award but for the story that led us to this humbling recognition.”

***

Organization receives grant for training

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children has been selected to participate in a pilot program sponsored by the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits.

RCPC has been selected for the Center Managed Solutions Pilot Program. This program will advance RCPC to a higher capacity regarding their overall operations, finances and organizational ability through 30 hours of coaching from January 2022 to June 2022.

Executive Director Katrina Chance said this grant will allow for RCPC to have a greater understanding of how they can most effectively help the community.

“Sometimes, when you’re in the work, it’s hard to see where your blind spots are,” Chance said. “When you’re working with another organization, they are able to see where some of those blind spots may be.”

***

From Champion Media reports