Shooting injures two; suspect being soubght

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is asking for assistance in helping to find an individual who may be able to help reveal the suspects in a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to the 300 block of East Vance Street around 4 p.m. after a call about shots fired in the area.

While responding to that area, officers were informed that two individuals were at Scotland Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that the victims, a 23-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, were sitting in their vehicle in front of their residence when they were both struck with gunfire — then drove themselves to the hospital. It was not released where the two were struck.

It was also revealed that a third victim was believed to have been chased by someone in a burgundy Ford Windstar van when he ran into the front yard of the two males’ residence. When the van passed it fired at the unknown person and struck the two men in their vehicle.

The third victim had fled the area prior to the arrival of officers and it is unknown if they were also struck by the gun fire.

Officers are trying to locate and identify the third person as well as the burgundy Ford Windstar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8146.

