Pruitte and Norton are wed

WAGRAM — Ty Walker Pruitte and Jordyn Leeanne Norton were united in marriage at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

The bride is the daughter of Jeffery Norton and the late Angie Norton of Laurel Hill, the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Morgan and the late Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Norton all of Laurel Hill. Jordyn graduated from Richmond Early College and attended UNC-Pembroke. She is employed with Scotland Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse.

The groom is the son of Kim and Johnny Pruitte Jr. of Hamlet, the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul V. Scholl Jr. of Rockingham and Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Pruitte, Sr. of Laurel Hill. Ty graduated from Richmond Early College and attended Richmond Community College. He is employed with Scholl Mechanical Company as a service technician in Richmond County.

The rehearsal dinner was held Friday, Dec. 10, at Hinson Lake in Rockingham by the groom’s parents. A special slide show was given by Anthony Bristow. The ceremony of love was held at the Wallace Lodge in Wagram with the Rev. Johnny Pruitte Sr. officiating. The music was prepared by Jason Butler, which created a serene setting. The chosen colors, pastel pink and burgundy, lavished the ceremony.

Anthony Bristow, Keith Trail, Daniel Pruitte, Ben Dawkins and Jarrett Carter served as groomsmen. Ty’s father served as the best man. The ushers were Landon Horne and Phillip Broussard.

Brittany Brayboy, Ivey Grooms, Carly Dawkins and Emily Pate served as bridesmaids. Stacy Morgan was the junior bridesmaid. Jordyn’s cousin, Cassi Horne, served as the matron of honor. The bride’s nieces, Halli Horne, Torri Horne, Layla Norton and Nakia Norton were the flower girls. The groom’s niece Caroline Willett rode in a wagon, which was pulled by the groom’s other niece, Emma Willett.

The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father. She wore a top laced gown with long sleeves and a V-neck, a simple sequined waistline with a sheath skirt and train. The dress was embellished with buttons down the back to add elegance. The bride wore a sheer veil, which rested on the back of her head.

The bride’s brothers, Zach and Blake Norton, joined Jordyn and her father at the altar to give her hand in marriage.

The reception followed the ceremony with dim lights and music to celebrate the union of Ty and Jordyn. A portrait of the bride next to the three-tier wedding cake with lights, live flowers and a radiant burgundy table skirt brightened the room.

A bride/groom table of glowing candles, soft pint and burgundy roses honored the couple. The guest tables were outfitted in white and burgundy with tall trumpet flowering glass vases and candles as centerpieces.

Ty and Jordyn departed for their honeymoon through a shower of bubbles and sparklers. Upon returning from Savannah, Ga., their honeymoon destination, the couple will live in Richmond County.