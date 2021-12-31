Break-in

EAST LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that the window on the door to a storage building was broken and a battery charger was stolen.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rush Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone was stealing power from them. There is a suspect in the case.

LAURINBURG — Crestline Custom Cabinets reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that an employee had stolen $2,700 worth of money and items from the business.

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik #14 reported to the police department on Wednesday that seven lottery tickets were stolen by a black male and a white male.

LAURINBURG — The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen and damaged several items that had been on Airbase Road for a total of $600.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had used her debit card without her permission for $800.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that while in a moving vehicle, two cellphones were thrown from the window by a suspect. The suspect then took an Apple iPhone 12 before leaving the vehicle. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Aaron Ganzy, 18, of Raeford was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault, communicating threats, assault by strangulation and burning personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Suwan Young, 48, of Lamar Avenue was arrested Wednesday for simple assault and trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brock Rush, 32, of Raleigh Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for failure to stop for blue lights and siren, failure to stop at a traffic light and simple possession of marijuana. He was also served with a federal arrest warrant on being a felon in possession of firearm ammunition. He wasn’t given a bond.