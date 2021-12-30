Don’t pour old wine into new bottles

Community, we have made it into another year. This is the first day in the year of 2022.

I hope we are serious today in our thanksgiving. We all ought to be thankful. We do not want to be repetitious and getting comfortable saying the same thing year after year, and make new vows when we never keep them, but may we really mean it this time and get serious about our spiritual life; may there be some positive changes, good changes in all of our lives.

The year 2021 had its ups and downs; but if our name is not in the obituary column this morning we ought to act like we are glad to be here; I don’t know how ya’ll feel about it, but today I feel good; I feel good, not because this has been the perfect year, but I feel good because my heavenly Father brought me into another year; I’ve arrived safe and sound; and he brought you too!

We may be a little bruised, bleeding, dragging one leg, one good lung, on dialysis, weak heart and bad back but he didn’t promise us smooth sailing all year or any year! community, I tell you this morning, I don’t want to take my blessings for granted, but I am so thankful even for the little things.

We all ought to determine by the grace of God that we are going to do better, be better, live better in 2022 than we did in 2021; we need to make some decisions this morning on this side; which way are we going to go? What are we going to do? Are we going to bring old stuff, old baggage and old mess into a new year? Will it be the same old, same old, or will there be a positive change for the better.

Community, we are still going through viruses; but some people will not change; people will get scared, but they will not change; some people just do not understand that God is speaking to the nations; I believe that if God’s people which are called by his name would humble themselves and pray …. 2022 will be a better year (2 Chr. 7:14).

Despite the signs of the times people are still holding on to things that has become baggage to them. Grudges, ill will, unforgiveness, bitterness or just angry for no reason. But it’s time to let some things go; Leave it and don’t pick it back up. Friends, this morning there are some things that we need to leave behind; leave it right there and start over; we don’t need to bring it over into this new year; to do so is like pouring new wine into old bottles; for over 400 years the Hebrew nation of Israel prayed and cried out to God for deliverance from Egyptian bondage and slavery (Exo. 2:23-25).

But no sooner than they left some started looking back and complaining. The angel told Lot and his wife to go forward out of Sodom and not look behind them but escape to the mountain lest they be consumed (Gen. 19). But Lots wife looked back, and we know she became a pillar of salt (vs 16). Both the Hebrews, Lot and his wife wanted to put new wine in old bottles.

Friends, God has granted us the privilege of crossing over into 2022 and we don’t need to be in the promised land and looking back at Egypt at the same time; figuratively speaking, some people are still living in Egypt! Oh, they’ve been delivered; God has set them free, but because they keep looking back or holding on to something they put themselves back in Egypt and they cannot move forward.

Community friends, Jesus Christ did not die on the cross to set us free just so that we can still be in bondage! he did say ”If the Son therefore shall make you free, you shall be free indeed (John 8:36) .” And if he set us free, then we ought to let nothing, or nobody put us in bondage! And he also said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free ( John 8:32).”

Community, God want to bless us in 2022, even in a pandemic; because I hope we know that God’s plans are not frustrated by a pandemic; he’s still working; but we’re holding on to stuff, relationships, friends, men and women, even family members, old hurts, bitterness and sinful habits sometimes that keeps us looking back and holding on to things; I have looked at certain people that I know God wants to use; he has gifted them for special ministry but they are trying to hold on to old stuff and people and it diminishes and stifles the gift; but we need to let it go.

Friends, as God’s spokesman let me say emphatically thoday that God don’t want us carrying old stuff, old hurt issues, anger and pain issues, failure and guilt issues and old mess into a new year; just leave it and let it go! Jesus said “No man can put a piece of new cloth into an old garment” … or put new wine into old bottles (Matt. 9:16,17).”

Everything about us that is not good let’s pray to the Lord to help us leave it in Egypt! For we can never embrace the future until we are willing to let go of the past! Today is a brand-new year. Let’s don’t pour old wine into new bottles. Happy New Year!

The Rev. George Ellis is the oastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.