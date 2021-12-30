The Cleveland Indians were playing the Seattle Mariners and losing by the score of 14-2 in the fifth inning. The fans were leaving the stadium, and the Mariners pulled a few of their regular starting players as everyone knew the game was essentially over.

The Indians kept playing. They clawed, scraped, and homered their way back into this game — and eventually won, 15 runs to 14 runs.

2 Timothy 4:7 — I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

The devil wants you to quit when you are down by 12 runs in the 5th inning. He wants you to lay down and wait to die when an illness is diagnosed. He wants you to stop smiling, even when you feel bad. He wants you to be mean to others when things are not going great and he loves it when you stop living.

I think God is most pleased when we continue to spread goodness, and keep working, even when our situation makes it difficult.

Nurses, police officers, teachers, emergency medical workers, chefs, cashiers, waitresses, maintenance workers, plumbers, electricians, linemen, and many others, don’t give up. I know it seems like you’re losing a battle that cannot be won, but we see you and appreciate you. Keep doing the job and God will reward you. It may take extra innings. The fans may leave the stadium. You may be heckled during the game, but you will win.

My earthly perspective is in the trenches right now. Lord, pull me out of this place and lift my thoughts to a higher plane so I begin to see life as You do. Please forgive me for thinking You would be limited by the walls of that trench. I forgot that You are God. When you bring me home to Heaven, I will already know the feeling of rising above my human circumstances, because today, You lifted me up and showed me, once again, that You are my God. Amen.

