***

Jan. 1

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.

***

CLOSINGS

As the new year approaches, many businesses, as well as federal, state city and county offices, will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Following are the closings around Scotland County:

— All county offices will be closed on Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement, medical and a few others will be on hand.

— All city offices will be closed on Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.

— Public Works will be closed Friday. Those who get their trash picked up on those days will be picked up on Thursday this week.

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Friday and there will be no home or business delivery.

— There will be no federal, state, county or local courts open Friday.

— All schools in Scotland County will be closed for winter break until Jan. 3, 2022.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Friday and reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.