K-9 dog leads to drug arrest

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested Tuesday after a K-9 dog found narcotics in his vehicle.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, around 11:56 a.m. officers observed a gray 2000 Nissan X-Terra traveling on South Main Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle and found it was displaying a fictitious registration. The officers were also familiar with the driver, 39-year-old Adam David Clark of Lees Mill Road, and knew he had outstanding warrants.

A traffic stop was conducted in the Holly Square Shopping Center parking lot. A K-9 dog assisted in the traffic stop and, after a sweep around the vehicle, it made a positive alert for narcotics in the front driver’s side door of the vehicle.

The officers located 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Clark was served with the outstanding arrest warrants that were for assault by pointing a gun and assault with a deadly weapon along with charges for possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of a drug sale and operating a vehicle while displaying a fictitious registration.

He was jailed in the Scotland County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

