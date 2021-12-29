Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Jordan’s father

RALEIGH — The scheduled August 2024 parole for one of two men convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in Robeson County nearly three decades ago has been canceled, a North Carolina state panel said Tuesday.

The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission had announced in 2020 that Larry M. Demery would be released as part of an agreement in which he would take part in a scholastic and vocational program designed to prepare him for life outside prison. The initial release date was August 2023, but it was later pushed back by 12 months.

The commission said Tuesday in a news release that Demery’s “agreement has been terminated” effective immediately, giving no reason. The release said that Demery, who is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of James Jordan in 1993, would be reviewed again for parole on or about Dec. 15, 2023.

City will dispose of living Christmas trees

LUMBERTON — City residents can leave Christmas trees by the curb for city workers to collect for disposal, according to Lumberton’s Public Works Director.

City workers will pickup “natural trees only, free of lights, [and] decorations,” said Rob Armstrong in a Tuesday statement.

Trees will be picked up at no additional cost to residents who are part of the curbside pickup program. Trees can be placed curbside with regular debris and they will be picked up along each neighborhood’s regular route and taken to the Robeson County Landfill.

Christmas tree pickup does not apply to commercial businesses and apartment complexes, Armstrong previously told The Robesonian.

Robeson County Solid Waste Collection Sites will accept trees from county residents through Jan. 14, according to Kristina Locklear-Cummings, assistant director of Robeson County Solid Waste. After that, trees will be accepted only at the landfill located at 246 Landfill Road near St. Pauls.

Robeson Road Runners’ Resolution Run set for Saturday

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents can engage in a healthy start to the new year by participating in the Robeson Road Runners’ 2022 Resolution Run on Saturday.

Participants can engage in the 10 a.m. event at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza. The event allows participants to walk, jog or run a 5-kilometer course or a 1-mile course used for the Rumba on the Lumber’s 5K event. The route begins on Chestnut Street by the Carolina Civic Center, goes up the street, over to Riverside Drive, through Tanglewood and back down Elm Street to the finish line at Fourth and Elm streets.

For more information about the event, contact Thomas at 919-889-2514. To learn more about the benefits of physical activity, visit www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity.

Community, Cordova Fire raises money for pre-Christmas fire victims

CORDOVA — Cordova Fire & Rescue has raised over $2,600 for a family that suffered a house fire two days before Christmas.

The house fire occurred late on Dec. 23 at a family residence. One victim, the mother, suffered severe burns to her body and was transported to a burn center at UNC Chapel Hill in critical condition, and has since been upgraded to stable condition and is showing signs of improvement, according to Assistant Chief Bob Smith.

The initial goal was proposed by a member of Cordova Fire to raise $1,000. It was matched in two hours. An anonymous donor agreed to match the dollar amount raised from Friday, Dec. 25 to Monday, Dec. 27.

A separate GoFundMe has raised $22,800 to assist the family as of press time on Tuesday. That GoFundMe has a goal to raise $25,000.

If you would like to make a donation toward this fundraiser, it will be accepted via Cash App at $Carolinafireman or Apple Pay at 910-331-2874. Cash donations will also be accepted at the Cordova firehouse.

