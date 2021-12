LAURINBURG — Laurinburg City Councilman Don Rainer has died.

WLNC’s Sandy Callan reported Tuesday that the 69-year-old District 1 representative passed away at Duke Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

He had been hospitalized for the past two weeks.

Rainer has been serving on the city council since Dec. 2019 along with various other boards such as the IEJ Restoration Committee.

Watch for a full story on Rainer coming soon.

