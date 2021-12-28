Arts Council holding a coat drive

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Arts Council is collecting new and gently used coats for kids and adults until Jan.31.

While the weather hasn’t been that cold yet, winter is coming.

Adam Peele, marketing and PR director for the Arts Council said because the weather here is different, the coat doesn’t have to be a big winter coat.

“We’re also accepting hoodies and pullovers as well,” he said.

Peele added there is a need for coats for smaller kids in the 0 to eight-year-old group.

Coats can be dropped off at the Arts Council’s offices located at 131 S. Main St. Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peele said financial donations are also being accepted and can be made online at www.storyartscenter.org.

