McNeil working to rebuild trust in Sheriff’s Office

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The ultimate goal that Acting Marlboro County Sheriff Larry McNeil has is for citizens to know they are safe in the county.

“I don’t want anyone who lives here or visits here to feel like they are not safe. We have people who are working here,” he said.

Last week, McNeil received a phone call from Gov. Henry McMaster about the suspension of Sheriff Charles Lemon, and he needed an acting sheriff in place.

In the conversation, McMaster told McNeil that he had talked with several people in the state, and McNeil came highly recommended. McNeil admitted that this was something that he had not thought about doing.

“I didn’t have that on my mind,” he said. “I was retired.”

McNeil was the board chairman for the Marlboro County Board of Education. He resigned from the position in order to accept the position of sheriff.

“It is a duty,” he said. “You have the highest official in the state calling to ask you to perform something. How do you say no? And for him to have this confidence in me, meant a lot.”

McNeil hit the ground running. “I was not privy to anything happening at the time,” he said.

On Dec. 15, he was able to meet with all staff. He shared his expectations with them and what they could expect from him as the executive leader here.

McNeil does not plan to make any major changes yet.

He admitted staff is short now, and they are adjusting.

McNeil wanted the public to know members of the department have stepped up to ensure coverage and safety are being provided for Marlboro’s citizens.

He has been contacted by numerous sheriffs and police chiefs who are willing to assist us in any way they can.

Local chiefs here in the county have reached out to offer their support. “I intend to have a good working relationship with municipalities in Marlboro County,” McNeil said.

The investigators with the Bennettsville Police Department are working in tandem with our investigators because we are so short. His other goals include making sure everyone is trained and certified and filling the vacant positions.

McNeil said he intended to ask for additional staff. “I don’t feel like there is enough staff here to do and provide the safe environment Marlboro deserves,” he said. “I want to make sure we are in a position here to be more effective in our positions and our duties. We can only do that by putting qualified and effective people in these positions.”

McNeil has spoken with the county administrator and county human resources director. He said both understand the need for additional staff and to make sure they provide the best services they can.

He emphasized that he and the department intend to regain the public’s trust. One way is through community policing, which will help increase the department’s presence in the community.

“We want to be a model for young kids and youth,” he said.

