Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Dec. 29

— St. David’s Episcopal Chucrh, 506 Azure Court in Laurinburg, will host a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. For less waiting, please make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Please help.

Jan. 1

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.