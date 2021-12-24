LAURINBURG — The Grinch attempted to ruin the holidays for a local family, but the Laurinburg Police Department came to the rescue to deliver an early Christmas present.

Earlier this week, Aunita Field contacted the LPD to tell them that her dog Bentlee was missing from her home on Hall Street.

“You could tell she was distraught,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “Like a lot of people, this wasn’t just a pet, it was a member of her family.”

On Thursday, Field was reunited with her dog after Officer David Hardy located the 4.9-pound Yorkie T-Cup Terrier.

“He’s my emotional support dog — but in our neighborhood, he’s everyone’s dog,” Field said. “He’s the mayor of Hall Street … as soon as people heard he was gone they were reaching out to me and on the lookout for Bentlee. I’m so extremely proud of Laurinburg and this community for coming together and helping find him and I’m so grateful for the police department for bringing him back.”

Williams shared that when they returned the dog to Field, it wasn’t just her who was excited but once the kids in the neighborhood realized Bentlee was back they all ran to welcome him.

“You could see how loved that dog is in that community,” Williams said.

Field added she was praying that Bentlee would be returned by Christmas or the new year at the latest and was about to take to social media asking for him to be brought back before he was returned.

“It’s the greatest Christmas present ever having him back home,” Field said. “I’m just so happy. He’s such a good dog and I was so heartbroken over it. I’m just so thankful for the officer and chief for bringing him back to me … he brings a lot of love and joy to everyone in this neighborhood.”

Williams praised his officers for the return of Bentlee and said it’s just what they do.

“I have so many good men and women that work in this department,” Williams said. “I’m happy we got her the dog back but I’m not surprised that my officers went out and found him … we do these things not for the credit but because it’s who we are and we love this community.”

