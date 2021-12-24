Pair arrested for large amount of drugs

E. Dockery

LAURINBURG — Two Scotland County residents were arrested Tuesday after a drug investigation by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotic and Detective Divisions conducted a search warrant at a home on Cedar Lane.

The search warrants found 5 pounds of marijuana and scales in the home. The items were seized and two people were arrested.

Forty-two-year-old Christy Dockery and 43-year-old Eugene Dockery were charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were given a $20,000 bond and placed in the Scotland County Jail.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]