Break-in

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 9 reported to the police department on Tuesday that entry to the store was made through the air-conditioning duct work. The suspect then stole assorted lottery tickets, cigarettes and candy.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had stolen their 2000 Silverado truck and knocked down a fence while stealing the vehicle.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Sycamore Lane reported to the police department on Wednesday that a white trailer with silver and orange flames on it was taken from their front yard.

Fraud

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Seventh Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons attempted to use their information to open a Capital One account.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons used their identification to get unemployment benefits.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Bryan Locklear, 31, of Pembroke was arrested Tuesday on warrants for misdemeanor larceny and trespassing. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Locklear, 42, of Tatum, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for possession of controlled substances on jail premises. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Justin Grooms, 64, of Warren Avenue was arrested Wednesday on warrants for communicating threats and simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Ricky Wade, 52, of Charlotte was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kevin Davis, 33, of Blakely Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for misdemeanor breaking and entering, injury to personal property, misdemeanor larceny, assault on a female, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ernest Austin, 44, of Tara Drive was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $500 bond.